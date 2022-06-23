e-Paper Get App

MP urban body elections: It happens only in BJP, a worker can be mayoral candidate & a tribal presidential nominee, says CM

Our strength is our workers,a councilor can also reach the post of President, says VD Sharma

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
File Pic: Madhya Pradesh BJP president V D Sharma and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that BJP is the only party which can field an ordinary worker like Malti Rai a mayoral candidate and a tribal leader like Draupadi Murmu a presidential candidate.

 “No one give values to the party workers in Congress, so former Chief Minister Kamal Nath fielded  a former mayor in fray for mayoral election but we chose a grassroot party worker ,” said Chouhan whole inaugurating BJP mayoral candidate Malti Rai office at Malviya Nagar on Thursday.

“If you compare Bhopal during the Congress era and now, you would be able to see that paradigms of development have been established. BJP has developed the cities. BJP has become synonymous with development.

State BJP president VD Sharma said, “Our strength is our workers. BJP is different from other political parties. Here the councilor can also reach the post of President. ”

He said, “Today social change has taken place due to the policies of the BJP government. There is public awareness. We will work on Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The schemes of the central and state governments are our strength.”

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Shivraj dances to the tunes of tribal folk songs to celebrate Draupadi Murmu's...
article-image
HomeBhopalMP urban body elections: It happens only in BJP, a worker can be mayoral candidate & a tribal presidential nominee, says CM

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Over 200 kg banned plastic seized by TMC, collects fine over Rs 66,000

Thane: Over 200 kg banned plastic seized by TMC, collects fine over Rs 66,000

'Asufutimaehaehfutbw': Joe Biden fumbles while describing US in single word; watch video

'Asufutimaehaehfutbw': Joe Biden fumbles while describing US in single word; watch video

70 rooms at a Guwahati five-star: How much does one room cost at hotel where Shiv Sena rebel MLAs...

70 rooms at a Guwahati five-star: How much does one room cost at hotel where Shiv Sena rebel MLAs...

'You have taken a historic decision, will be present whenever needed': Eknath Shinde says BJP told...

'You have taken a historic decision, will be present whenever needed': Eknath Shinde says BJP told...

Mumbai logs more than 2000 COVID cases, 1 death reported; recovery rate at 96%

Mumbai logs more than 2000 COVID cases, 1 death reported; recovery rate at 96%