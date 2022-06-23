MP urban body elections: It happens only in BJP, a worker can be mayoral candidate & a tribal presidential nominee, says CM

File Pic: Madhya Pradesh BJP president V D Sharma and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that BJP is the only party which can field an ordinary worker like Malti Rai a mayoral candidate and a tribal leader like Draupadi Murmu a presidential candidate.

“No one give values to the party workers in Congress, so former Chief Minister Kamal Nath fielded a former mayor in fray for mayoral election but we chose a grassroot party worker ,” said Chouhan whole inaugurating BJP mayoral candidate Malti Rai office at Malviya Nagar on Thursday.

“If you compare Bhopal during the Congress era and now, you would be able to see that paradigms of development have been established. BJP has developed the cities. BJP has become synonymous with development.

State BJP president VD Sharma said, “Our strength is our workers. BJP is different from other political parties. Here the councilor can also reach the post of President. ”

He said, “Today social change has taken place due to the policies of the BJP government. There is public awareness. We will work on Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The schemes of the central and state governments are our strength.”