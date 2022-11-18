MP: Upset over failing exams, girl attempts suicide by jumping off Bhadbhada Dam; saved by spectator...

A man jumped into water to save the girl | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A girl attempted suicide by jumping off Bhadbhada Dam in Bhopal on Friday noon. She was saved by a man present on the spot. People present on the bridge later tried to console the girl.

The girl was reportedly upset over failing exams, which caused her to take the extreme step. Receiving information about the incident, Bhopal police reached the spot immediately and took the girl into custody.

Similar incidents have been reported from Bhadbhada Dam in the past as well. Last month, a 23 year old youth’s body was discovered from upper lake after he died by suicide.