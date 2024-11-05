MP Updates: Thieves Strike In Broad Daylight, Decamp With ₹50K Cash, Jewellery Worth Lakhs; CCIP Sanctions Customized Package In Ten Cases

Jewellery | File (Representative Image)

Thieves Strike In Broad Daylight, Decamp With ₹50K Cash, Jewellery Worth Lakhs

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): In a broad daylight robbery, unknown thieves broke into the house of Madanlal Mali in Rajendra Nagar, located on Hatpiplya-Devgarh Road. The burglary occurred on Monday afternoon around 2:30 pm while the family was away at a nearby well.

Upon returning home at 4:30 pm, they discovered the front door lock had been broken and their belongings ransacked. The thieves made off with a substantial haul, including Rs 50,000 in cash and jewellery. The stolen items comprised silver anklets weighing 300 grams, silver bangles totalling 500 grams, gold tops weighing 3 grams and children's anklets weighing around 500 grams.

The family immediately complained to the Hatpiplya police station, providing details of the incident. The police have initiated an investigation into the theft, examining the scene for potential evidence and seeking any eyewitness accounts from neighbours.

The incident has left the residents of Rajendra Nagar in shock, raising concerns about safety and security in the area. Community members are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to local authorities. The police are hopeful of apprehending the culprits soon and recovering the stolen items.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves To Hike Women Reservation In State Civil Services Recruitment To 35%

CCIP Sanctions Customized Package In Ten Cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under Industrial promotion policy, Cabinet Committee of Investment Promotion (CCIP) has given permission of customized package in ten cases. A decision in this regard was taken in CCIP meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Only mega level industrial units will be eligible for customized package. In the meeting, contemplation was done on three units of textiles (Laxminath Kalpana District Khargone, Vishversara Denim District Neemuch and Mohini Active Live District Indore), five units of Food Processing (Dabar District Dhar, Hindustan Coca Cola District Rajgarh, High Tech District Pandurna, Bakersville District Indore etc).

Deliberation was also done on engineering sector units including Shakti Pump District Dhar and FMCG Unit Shivani detergent district Dhar.

The aforesaid projects will bring investment of around Rs 21000 crores to the state. In return, state government will provide electricity on less rate, capital grant, employment creation grant and promotion for training. Through the aforesaid projects, it is estimated that around 6200 people will get the employment.