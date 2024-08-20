MP Updates: Rape Accused Dies Of TB At Bhopal Jail; CM Mohan Yadav Condoles Death Of BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola's Dad

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A rape accused who was recently transferred to the Bhopal central jail for the treatment of tuberculosis allegedly died on Monday, the jail officials said.

Superintendent of Bhopal central jail, Rakesh Bhangre told Free press that the man who died has been identified as Bhagwan Singh (30), a native of Ganj Basoda town in Vidisha.

The police had arrested him last year in a case pertaining to the rape of a woman, and he had been lodged at the Vidisha jail.

As he had been suffering from TB, the jail authorities had transferred him to the Bhopal Central jail three days ago. On Monday, he died while undergoing treatment at the jail.

As per jail officials, his body has been referred to the Hamidia hospital for post-mortem. The Gandhi Nagar police have registered a case and are awaiting the post-mortem reports, they said.

MP CM Yadav condoles demise of MLA Ramesh Mendola's father Indore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday offered condolences to BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola on the demise of his father in Indore.

The legislator's father, Chintamani Mendola (98), died of age-related problems on Sunday.

Yadav visited Mendola's house, paid floral tributes and consoled the bereaved family.

"Mendola's father, in his lifetime, played an outstanding role in the interest of labourers and retired government employees. I offer my humble tributes on his demise and pray to Lord Mahakal to grant him salvation," the chief minister said. (PTI)