MP Updates: MP Pre-Board Exams For 10th, 12th From Jan 16; ₹397.54 Crore Proposal To Centre To Modernize State Fire Services

MP Pre-Board Exams For 10th, 12th From Jan 16 | Representative Image

MP Pre-Board Exams For 10th, 12th From Jan 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Public Instruction has released the timetable for the class 10th and 12th pre-board exams, which will begin on January 16, 2025. According to the schedule, the first exam for class 10 students will be Hindi, while class 12 students will begin with either Physics or Economics.

As per the guidelines, if any government holiday is declared during this period, the exams will proceed as planned without any cancellations. For class 12, the final paper will be on the subject of culture, scheduled for January 24. Meanwhile, class 10 students will have their last exam for science on January 22. Additionally, preparations for the next day’s subject will be conducted following each exam.

₹397.54 Crore Proposal To Centre To Modernize State Fire Services

Representational photo | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the directives of the Union Home Ministry, the department of urban development and housing has sent Rs 397.54 crore proposal to Centre for expansion and modernization of fire services in the state. The department prepared the proposal under the 15th Finance Commission to modernize and expand the state's fire services.

Under the Centre-state share arrangement, 75% of the amount – that comes to around Rs 298.15 crores, will be contributed by the Central government, while 25 % of the amount will be borne by the state. The state government will sanction Rs 99.39 crores to the department. The department has prepared this proposal after getting approval from the state executive committee. After getting the nod for the work plan, the modernization of fire services will be carried out in the state.

The proposal envisages Construction of new fire stations, modern fire brigade vehicles, Hydraulic platforms to control fire in high-rise buildings and other modern equipment would be purchased. Besides, the training and capacity building of officials working in fire services will be undertaken.