MP Updates: Jabalpur Man Arrested For Using Fake Certificate In Police Constable Recruitment Exam; Former JDU State President's Office Bulldozed 

Jabalpur Updates: Man Arrested For Using Fake Home Guard Certificate In Police Constable Recruitment Exam; Former JDU State President's Office Bulldozed | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was caught participating in the physical test of police constable recruitment exam using a fraudulent Home Guard certificate in Jabalpur on Friday. The incident took place at the 6th Battalion in Ranjhi, where the recruitment process was being conducted.

According to information, the accused has been identified as Gurjar, son of Mehboob Khan, resident of the Civil Lines area in Jabalpur. It is said that the accused had cleared the written test, however, he got a fake Home Guard certificate generated to get advantage in the physical test.

Generated fake document to get advantage

According to police, they discovered the usage of forged documents by Gurjar during the document verification of the candidates. The document was then sent to Ranjhi police station for further investigation, where the document was confirmed to be fake.

As soon as informed, the police took Gurjar in custody. An FIR has been registered against him under the charges of cheating, document forgery and violating the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act

At present, authorities are investigating the extent of the forgery and how he managed to acquire the fake certificate.

Ex-JDU State President's Office Bulldozed During Encroachment Drive in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Cantonment Board authorities in Jabalpur demolished the office of former state president of the Janata Dal, Suraj Jaiswal’s office while carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in Jabalpur on Friday.

FP Photo

During the operation, Jaiswal confronted the officials which turned into a heated argument. Jaiswal accused them of demolishing his office without prior notice.

FP Photo

Along with the JDU office, five other shops were also demolished as part of the drive. The action followed an inspection by the Director of the Ministry of Defence, who identified unauthorised constructions in the area. Acting on the Director's orders, the Cantonment Board initiated the removal of illegal structures.