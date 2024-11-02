MP Updates: Interview Schedule For Professors Released; Higher Education Department Introduces Factory Tours For College Students

Of the total 82 candidates who appeared for the interviews, 29 have been shortlisted for the vacancies | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state higher education department has released the interview schedule for professors, assistant professors, and associate professors to fill posts at Prime Minister Colleges of Excellence and government autonomous colleges. Interviews will be held in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa and Sagar between November 7 and 18.

This interview is aimed at filling posts in 55 Prime Minister Colleges of Excellence and autonomous colleges across the state. The candidates can appear for interview in person or online. The latter is designed to save time for professors in remote areas. They had previously requested an online option. For candidates abroad, they are required to appear in interview as per schedule in Indian Standard Time.

Higher Education Dept Introduces Factory Tours For College Students

Higher Education Dept Introduces Factory Tours For College Students |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The higher education department has introduced a unique initiative to familiarise college students with the industrial environment by arranging factory visits. This effort aims to inspire students toward entrepreneurship and inform them of local job opportunities and the skills needed for those roles.

Initially, the programme will include Prime Minister Colleges of Excellence and Higher Education Excellence Institutes with each receiving Rs. 15,000 to cover travel and other expenses related to the visits. This industrial exposure will help students understand the working of businesses and prepare them for employment.

The programme will start with 55 PM Excellence Colleges and 51 district-level Higher Education Excellence Institutes. The principals of all participating colleges have been instructed to ensure that students selected for these tours prepare project reports, which will be kept in the college’s career guidance cell for other students to access and learn from.

Priority will be given to selecting industries with high employment potential that can guide students on employment opportunities. Apart from factory visits, students will also be taken to scientific institutions, Science City, observatories, museums, and historical sites, with plans for these activities to continue regularly.

Project work, internships

The National Education Policy mandates project work and internships throughout all four years of undergraduate programmes, including industrial visits and internships, which will also be graded. In the first year, the policy includes 35 vocational courses, covering topics like organic farming, personality development, handicrafts, vermin composting, horticulture, tourism, web designing, nutrition, and dietetics to support career-oriented education.