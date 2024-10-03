MP Updates: Health Officials Begin To Collect Data Of People Above 70 Years; Leopard Found Dead In Satna Forest Area

Representative Image | Business Standard

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of the district health department have swung into action to collect data of the elderly people above 70 years to give them health facilities under Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojna. This category of people has been recently included in the scheme.

The health department sought data about the elderly people above 70 from the Panchayats. In-charge of Ayushman Yojna cell Kshama Barbe said the secretaries, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) and block-level officers (BLOs) were looking after this work.

After preparing a list of elderly people, they will submit it to the health department and rest of the work will be done in urban areas, she said. There are 13 lakh people in the district, and Ayushman cards for 8, 45, 926 people have been prepared.

According to reports, the health department will focus on the areas dominated by tribal people. Ayushman camps will be set up in these areas in the coming days. Panchayat officials will search for those who do not have Ayushman cards and prepare one for them. According to Barbe, it is not necessary to have a BPL card, but a citizen should be above 70.

Leopard Found Dead In Satna Forest Area

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was found dead in the Sejwar forest in Satna on Monday, and the forest officials were trying to find the reasons behind its death. The leopard was old. On getting information, forest ranger Abhishek Singh rushed to the spot along with his team members and sent the body of the leopard for postmortem. The officials are inquiring whether the big cat was hunted.

The dog squad was also called to the site, but there was no clue about the reasons behind the death of the leopard. The officials said that the reasons behind its death would come to light only after the postmortem. After seeing the leopard lying in the jungle, they informed Sarpanch about it. The Sarpanch spoke to the forest department.