 MP Updates: Elderly Man Dies Of Cold, Second Death In 24 Hours; PhD Scholar In Coma Dies After 10 Months, Killer Vehicle Untraced
MP Updates: Elderly Man Dies Of Cold, Second Death In 24 Hours; PhD Scholar In Coma Dies After 10 Months, Killer Vehicle Untraced

A day after a youth was found dead due to cold on a bridge, a body of an unidentified man, around 60 years of age, was found at a roadside in Chhola Mandir area, said police on Friday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 06:58 AM IST
article-image
MP Updates: Elderly Man Dies Of Cold, Second Death In 24 Hours; PhD Scholar In Coma Dies After 10 Months, Killer Vehicle Untraced | Representational Image

Elderly Man Dies Of Cold, Second Death In 24 Hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a youth was found dead due to cold on a bridge, a body of an unidentified man, around 60 years of age, was found at a roadside in Chhola Mandir area, said police on Friday. The man probably died due to exposure to cold weather conditions. This is the second death reported due to the cold in the city in the last 24 hours. 

The city has been witnessing a sharp drop in temperature in the last three days. Police informed that an unidentified man of around 60-62 years of age was found in ‘unconscious’ state by the passersby. They reported the matter to the police.

The police took the man to Hamidia hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.   In their preliminary investigation police claimed that the man had died because of an intense cold.

The man was not wearing proper warm clothes and might have died due to exposure to cold weather conditions, said police. The exact cause of the death will be reported in the postmortem report, they added. On Thursday morning, the Bajariya police had found the body of a 40-year-old Dhamendra Patel on the bridge. The cause of the death is suspected to be cold weather conditions.    

article-image

PhD Scholar In Coma Dies After 10 Months, Killer Vehicle Untraced

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A PhD student who was in coma for past 10 months following an accident injury has died, said Bag Sewania police here on Friday. Mohan Verma, the sub inspector at Bag Sewania police station who is investigating the case, said 24-year-old Shivam Tiwari, resident of Sagar district, was doing PhD from Central Sanskrit University in Bag Sewania.

On January 19, he moved out of university campus on his bike when an unidentified vehicle hit him. After hitting the bike, the driver fled with vehicle. Shivam Tiwari was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. Police tried to search the vehicle but failed to identify it.

The police have failed to track the killer vehicle even after 10 months of investigation. He received a severe head injury due to which he went into coma after the accident. He was treated for 10 months but he could not be cured. He died at AIIMS hospital on Thursday night. After receiving information, the police registered a case and started investigation.

