 MP: Union Minister Scinida Kisses Forehead Of Little Girl During Gwalior Event, Netizens Cheer 'Awwwwdorable' (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Union Minister Scinida Kisses Forehead Of Little Girl During Gwalior Event, Netizens Cheer 'Awwwwdorable' (WATCH)

MP: Union Minister Scinida Kisses Forehead Of Little Girl During Gwalior Event, Netizens Cheer 'Awwwwdorable' (WATCH)

On Sunday evening, Scindia participated in the Vishwakarma Samaj program.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 06:23 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart melting video, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen showering his love on a little girl who came to attend his event in Gwalior with her mother. The video shows Scindia giving a kiss on the forehead of the little one, making the netizens say 'awwwdorable'!

On Monday, as Scindia arrived on the event venue in Gwalior, he saw a little angel in her mother's lap. Seeing the innocence of the little girl, Scindia could not stop himself. He approached the little angel, blessed her and kissed her forehead.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Youth Kicks Woman Snake Expert, Hurls Abuses At Her On Street In Jabalpur
article-image
Read Also
Bhopal: 3 Orange Line Metro Coaches, Engine Unloaded at Subhash Nagar Depot, Trial Run By Sept End...
article-image

Notably, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is campining in Gwalior these days. On Sunday evening, he participated in the Vishwakarma Samaj program. While going on the stage, his eyes fell on a 5-month-old little angel in her mother's lap. Seeing the little angel, Scindia could not stop himself and after that he reached there and affectionately patted her back and then touched her face with both his hands. Later, he kissed and caressed her forehead.

Seeing the innocence of the little angel and Scindia's affection, everyone started smiling. The child on whom Union Minister Scindia showed so much love belongs to Vishwakarma Samaj and had come to participate in the program.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan To Lay Foundation Stone Of Irrigation Projects Worth More Than ₹6029 Crore In...

MP: CM Chouhan To Lay Foundation Stone Of Irrigation Projects Worth More Than ₹6029 Crore In...

Bhopal: CM Chouhan To Give Away Scooties To Women SHGs On September 26

Bhopal: CM Chouhan To Give Away Scooties To Women SHGs On September 26

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Will Interact With Street Vendors On September 23

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Will Interact With Street Vendors On September 23

MP Govt To Earmark 5% Medical Seats For Students From Govt Schools, Says CM Chouhan

MP Govt To Earmark 5% Medical Seats For Students From Govt Schools, Says CM Chouhan

MP: Bodies Of Minor Siblings Missing For 3 Days Found Floating In Hiran River In Jabalpur

MP: Bodies Of Minor Siblings Missing For 3 Days Found Floating In Hiran River In Jabalpur