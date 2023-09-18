MP: Union Minister Scinida Kisses Forehead Of Little Girl During Gwalior Event, Netizens Cheer 'Awwwwdorable' (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart melting video, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen showering his love on a little girl who came to attend his event in Gwalior with her mother. The video shows Scindia giving a kiss on the forehead of the little one, making the netizens say 'awwwdorable'!

On Monday, as Scindia arrived on the event venue in Gwalior, he saw a little angel in her mother's lap. Seeing the innocence of the little girl, Scindia could not stop himself. He approached the little angel, blessed her and kissed her forehead.

Awwwdorable! Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia kisses forehead of a little girl who came to attend his event with her mom in #Gwalior @JM_Scindia #MadhyaPradesh #madhyapradeshnews pic.twitter.com/eJ6wFshFuK — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 18, 2023

Notably, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is campining in Gwalior these days. On Sunday evening, he participated in the Vishwakarma Samaj program. While going on the stage, his eyes fell on a 5-month-old little angel in her mother's lap. Seeing the little angel, Scindia could not stop himself and after that he reached there and affectionately patted her back and then touched her face with both his hands. Later, he kissed and caressed her forehead.

Seeing the innocence of the little angel and Scindia's affection, everyone started smiling. The child on whom Union Minister Scindia showed so much love belongs to Vishwakarma Samaj and had come to participate in the program.