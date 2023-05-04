MP: Union Min Tomar equates Bajrang Dal with Lord Bajrangbali, warns Congress of 'dire' consequences after Karnataka controversy of banning Bajrang Dal

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar warned Congress party of dire consequences if they challenge Lord Bajrangbali. He was referring to Bajrang Dal-- who pontificates themselves as followers of Lord Hanuman or Bajrang Bali

Tomar was responding to a question over Congress' Karnataka poll proposal to ban organistaions that spread 'hatred' like Bajrang Dal and PFI.

The Union Minister was on a Gwalior tour on Thursday.

On release of controversial film 'The Kerala Story', he said there are independent agencies to look into the matter. "I feel if a film can teach us something or makes us aware of the anti-social activities, then we must definitely think about making such movies tax-free."