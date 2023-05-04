 MP: Union Min Tomar equates Bajrang Dal with Lord Bajrangbali, warns Congress of 'dire' consequences after Karnataka controversy of banning Bajrang Dal
On 'The Kerala Story', Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says if any movie makes us aware of the anti-social activities, they it should definitely be made tax-free

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar warned Congress party of dire consequences if they challenge Lord Bajrangbali. He was referring to Bajrang Dal-- who pontificates themselves as followers of Lord Hanuman or Bajrang Bali

Tomar was responding to a question over Congress' Karnataka poll proposal to ban organistaions that spread 'hatred' like Bajrang Dal and PFI.

The Union Minister was on a Gwalior tour on Thursday.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Bajrang Dal members attack Congress office in Jabalpur (Watch)
On release of controversial film 'The Kerala Story', he said there are independent agencies to look into the matter. "I feel if a film can teach us something or makes us aware of the anti-social activities, then we must definitely think about making such movies tax-free."

