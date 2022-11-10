MP: Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in country after 2024 election, says Haryana ex-guv Kaptan Singh Solanki

Former Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki has expressed confidence that the Uniform Civil Code will be brought into the country after the 2024 elections.

Expressing his trust in PM Narendra Modi, Solanki said that he is continuously working on it and efforts are on to implement such code in the country.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption. The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution.

Talking to the media during his stay in Gwalior, Kaptan Singh also expressed the possibility of having a more than 50% reservation system in the country.

"Under One Nation One System, the framers of the constitution made many temporary and indefinite provisions in the body. I believe that a uniform civil code will help unite the country and remove discrimination," says Kaptan Singh.

"Possibilities are high of implementation of more than 50% reservation also in the future. The recent order of the supreme court regarding EWS (Economically Weaker section) is an indication of this," adds he.

Government of India amended the constitution to provide a 10 per cent reservation to the candidates from the general category that belongs to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)" of the society. "The persons belonging to EWSs who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs shall get 10 per cent reservation in direct recruitment in civil posts and services in the Government of India".