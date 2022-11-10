e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in country after 2024 election, says Haryana ex-guv Kaptan Singh Solanki

MP: Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in country after 2024 election, says Haryana ex-guv Kaptan Singh Solanki

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would apply to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Former Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki |
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki has expressed confidence that the Uniform Civil Code will be brought into the country after the 2024 elections.

Expressing his trust in PM Narendra Modi, Solanki said that he is continuously working on it and efforts are on to implement such code in the country.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption. The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution.

Talking to the media during his stay in Gwalior, Kaptan Singh also expressed the possibility of having a more than 50% reservation system in the country.

"Under One Nation One System, the framers of the constitution made many temporary and indefinite provisions in the body. I believe that a uniform civil code will help unite the country and remove discrimination," says Kaptan Singh.

"Possibilities are high of implementation of more than 50% reservation also in the future. The recent order of the supreme court regarding EWS (Economically Weaker section) is an indication of this," adds he.

Government of India amended the constitution to provide a 10 per cent reservation to the candidates from the general category that belongs to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)" of the society. "The persons belonging to EWSs who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs shall get 10 per cent reservation in direct recruitment in civil posts and services in the Government of India".

Read Also
Watch Video: Lord Krishna brings procession to marry girl in MP"s Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in country after 2024 election, says Haryana ex-guv...

MP: Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in country after 2024 election, says Haryana ex-guv...

MP ready to become a 550 billion dollar economy by 2026: CM

MP ready to become a 550 billion dollar economy by 2026: CM

MP: Bhopal Division qualifies for semi-finals for U-15 Girls’ Inter-Division Tournament

MP: Bhopal Division qualifies for semi-finals for U-15 Girls’ Inter-Division Tournament

Watch Video: Lord Krishna brings procession to marry girl in MP"s Gwalior

Watch Video: Lord Krishna brings procession to marry girl in MP

Bhopal: Man kills mother with cricket bat, saying she was a witch stalling his marriage

Bhopal: Man kills mother with cricket bat, saying she was a witch stalling his marriage