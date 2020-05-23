MP under heat wave, Gwalior, Nowgaon and Khajuraho sizzle at 46 degrees Celcius

The state continued to reel under heat wave condition on Saturday. Nowgaon, Gwalior and Khajuraho recorded maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, which was highest in the state. There will be no respite from intense heat in coming days, according to meteorological department.

Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday. From morning, people began to feel the hot weather as temperature continued to soar. Though there is lockdown, people preferred to stay at home for protection.

Indore’s day temperature was 41.7 degrees Celsius, which was 1.2 degree above normal while its minimum temperature was 25.8 degree Celsius.

Max temperature on Saturday

Nowgaon- 46.1

Khajuraho- 46.0

Gwalior- 45.9

Khargone- 45.5

Damoh- 45.4

Rewa- 45.2

Khandwa- 45.1

Sidhi- 44.6

Guna- 44.6

Satna- 44.3

Sagar- 44.3

Umaria- 44.3

Jabalpur- 44.2

Rajgarh- 44.2

Raisen- 44.0

Shajapur- 44.0

Tikamgarh- 44.0