MP: Unable To Fulfill Tractor Ownership Criteria, Shivpuri Women Fail To Fill Forms As Ladli Behna Yojana Registrations Begin Again

MP: Ladli Behna Registrations For Tractor-owning Women Begins; Candidates At Shivpuri Camp Allege Non-Filling Of Forms

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Registrations of Ladli Behna Yojana have once again started from Wednesday for women aged between 21 and 23 years and those who own a tractor. However, some women in Shivpuri district who were unable to fill the forms claimed that they will not vote for BJP.

In a camp organised in Panchayat Bhawan of Sirsod Panchayat under Karaira subdivision, Ladli Behna Yojana forms were being filled only for women above 23 years of age who had a tractor and that too, only after they showed the registration of their tractors. However, many women who could not get the benefits of the scheme earlier also reached the camp. The officials refused to fill the forms for these women.

The women alleged that they were being asked to show the registration of their tractors in the camp, whereas they do not have a tractor.

'If Congress fulfills its promise, will not vote for BJP'

Sreelakshmi, who came to fill the form of Ladli Behna Yojana, said that her form has not been filled, the present officials are demanding the registration of the tractor, while she does not own one. Angered by the non-filling of the form, Sreelakshmi, referring to the promise of ₹1,500 to women by the Congress party, said that if the Congress fulfils its promise then she will not vote for BJP.

Another woman, Triveni Pal, whose form was rejected last time due to some defect, said she came to fill the form again but was asked for her tractor’s registration while she, too, did not own one. Hence, her form also could not be filled.

Only forms for tractor-owning women being filled right now

The secretary of Sirsod Panchayat said that right now only the forms of women who could not register earlier due to owning a tractor are being filled.

Forms of those 23-year-old women whose forms were rejected last time due to some reason will also be filled but the portal for that has not started yet. Meanwhile, collector Ravindra Kumar Chaudhary has assured to look into the matter.

