MP: Uddip Society holds workshop under campaign ‘Divanubhuti’ for divyangs

Motivational speaker Poonam Shroti addressing the workshop | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Uddip Social Welfare Society organised a workshop under its new campaign ‘Divanubhuti’ at Top N Town Ramani's Factory, Govindpura for their staff members to empower and strengthen the differently abled persons (Divyangs).

Founder of the Uddip Social Welfare Society and motivational speaker Poonam Shroti said that the main objective of the workshop was to enhance the skills of the members and boost their morale. The staff members have imparted the training in all the disability fundamental etiquettes.

Under the campaign, different workshops and seminars are going to be organised in several colleges, schools, and offices. They were told about how differently-abled people should also be given an equal place in the society. Top N Town Ramani employees also participated in the campaign with great enthusiasm, she said.

Vice President of the Society, Mahendra Joshi said that an active member of Society also took some sessions of the workshop and enunciated about the importance of disability awareness and disability etiquettes.

Uddip Social Welfare Society has been working for the past eight years for the empowerment of disabled people and to give them a proper place in society, even before that it has organised many types of awareness campaigns and other events.

Poonam Shroti, is also a differently abled person and she understands the pain and needs of divyangs well. She is continuously working for the disabled, their needs and their rights to be given in society. Poonam has also been selected among the top 100 women of the country, and had been honoured by the former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.