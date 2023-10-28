MP: Two Sentenced To 10-Year RI For Robbing Petrol Pump Operator Of Rs 1.92L

Representative Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop centred on women empowerment was organised at the Sant hirdaram Institute of Management (SHIM), in collaboration with the Young Indians organisation. The workshop was held on October 18, which left a profound impact on students and participants.

The workshop was titled the ‘BLUE OCEAN DIALOGUE’, which exemplified the institution's dedication to nurture academic excellence and a comprehensiveunderstanding ofglobal challenges.

Shweta Singh Kataria, Co-founder of Bento Kitchens, brought invaluableinsights. Kuhoo Sharma, YUVA Chair of YI's Bhopal chapter 2023 carried forward the session,accompanied by Shivendra Agrawal, YI Chairperson for 2023-24.

The judging panel featuredprominent individuals, including Vaibhav Kapoor, a Civil Engineer, Shobhit Jain, anaccomplished marketing professional, and Dr. Jitendra Kumar Sharma, Professor at SHIM. Vaibhav Kapoor emphasized the YI Farishtey philosophy of aiding strangers, especially in roadaccident situations.

The competition focused on identifying opportunities within challenges like Pollution, Unemployment, Racism, and Mental Health Safety. Participants presented innovativebusiness ideas based on the opportunities derived from these issues.

Sonali Kushwaha, SonamSingh and Shikha Sharma, secured the first position in the competition, Meanwhile, LavishaKukreja, Garima Rawat, Anshika Sharma, Harshita Patidar, Chanchal Khatri, Nivedita Sharma andDeepali Burman secured the second position as 1st Runner up.

