MP: Two Minors Gang-raped In Rewa; 5 Held

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped by seven accused in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred under Hanumana police station limits in the district around 25 days ago. The accused had also shot a video of the crime and made it viral on social media after which the matter came to light.

Rewa Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Sonkar said, "A minor girl along with her cousin sister had gone to the forest to graze goats. During this, there were some boys of the same village who were roaming in the forest and they raped both the girls."

After that, the accused had threatened the victims that they had made a video of the incident and would make the video viral if they dare to tell anything to anyone. As a result of which the victims did not register a complaint out of fear in the matter, the officer said.

"After the video of the incident went viral, the Hanumana police investigated, reached out to the victims and talked to them. The victims accepted that such an incident occurred after that a case was registered into the matter. It was also found that seven accused had raped the girls on incident day, out of which the police arrested five accused and two escaped," Additional SP said.

Following which two police teams have been searching separately to nab the remaining two accused. They will be arrested soon, he added.

