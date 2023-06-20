 MP: Two Killed As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Car In Morena
The accident took place at Gangapur on the Agra-Mumbai Highway at around 10.30 pm on Monday

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
MP: Two Killed As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Car In Morena | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and one was seriously injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their car in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Gangapur on the Agra-Mumbai Highway at around 10.30 pm on Monday, an official said.

A speeding vehicle hit the car following which two of its occupants died and one was injured seriously, Civil Lines police station in-charge Praveen Chouhan said.

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured person to the district hospital, he said. Efforts were on to trace the offending vehicle and its driver, the official said.

