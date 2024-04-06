MP: Two Hunters Held For Killing Cheetal In Bandhavgarh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sleuths of the State Tiger Strike Force (Jabalpur Unit) and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve squad caught two hunters, who entered the core area of the tiger reserve and shot dead a cheetal on Thursday.

The accused allegedly cooked the meat of the cheetal and later tried to destroy all the evidence.

The accused were identified as Raghvendra Pratap and Nattu Baiga, residents of Umaria Bakeli. The accused are habitual offenders and have several cases against them.

A gun, gelatin rod, live cartridges and remnants of wild animals were recovered during the search operation at the house of the one of the accused. Along with this, sharp edged equipment used to cut meat and utensils used to cook the meat were also seized. The accused were produced before a court in Jabalpur. One accused has been sent to judicial remand, while another accused has been sent to three-day forest-cum-police remand.

Man held for entering inside Kuno with a gun

After the month-long search, the State Tiger Strike Force (Shivpuri unit) and the Kuno National Park squad succeeded to arrest the person, who illegally entered Kuno along with a gun with a motive to kill a wild animal.

The accused was identified as Ram Singh. He was held from Kherikheta of Guna district on Wednesday. It was in March that Singh was spotted near Kuno river in possession of a gun and other materials. When the patrolling team tried to catch him, he attacked them and fled from the spot. A mobile, ammunition and other items were found at the spot. On the basis of the seized materials, the accused was identified and a search was launched. The accused was produced before the court and is on three-day remand.