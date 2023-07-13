 MP: Two Held For Severing Head Of Dead Tiger In Satpura Reserve
MP: Two Held For Severing Head Of Dead Tiger In Satpura Reserve

The headless carcass of the animal was found in the core area of Satpura Tiger Reserve more than a fortnight ago

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Representative image

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested in Betul in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday for alleged involvement in cutting off the head of a dead tiger, a forest department official said.

The headless carcass of the animal was found in the core area of Satpura Tiger Reserve more than a fortnight ago and the severed head was recovered on July 6 from Dhansal village in the area, the official said.

Kamal Kumre and Shuban Balavi were held from the same village, while another accused had committed suicide earlier, STR Deputy Director Sandeep Fallow said.

"The axe with which the head of the tiger, that possibly died a natural death, was severed has also been found," he said.

