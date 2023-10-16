MP: Two Held For Possession Of Illicit Liquor In Itarsi

Representative Image

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): The Itarsi police of Narmadapuram have arrested two persons on charges of possessing illicit liquor worth Rs 65,000, the police said on Sunday. Itarsi police station house officer (SHO) Gaurav Singh Bundela said that the action was carried out keeping in view the orders issued by Superintendent of police (SP) of Narmadapuram, Dr Gurkaran Singh.

He added that the police received a tip-off about two suspects in Pipal Mohalla locality of Itarsi, who had allegedly been possessing illicit liquor in colossal quantities. He said that the cops plunged into action and swooped down on the suspects, who identified themselves as Sheikh and Shadab Shah. The cops inspected them and seized 1,000 quarters of country-made liquor from their possession.

