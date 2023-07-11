MP: Two Held For Break-In At 9 Houses, Making Away With Valuables Worth Rs 3L

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pardesh): The Ganj Basoda police have detained two persons in connection with thefts at a total of nine houses, the police said on Monday.

The police added that the arrested accused have confessed to committing the thefts, and all the stolen valuables have been seized from their possession.

Ganj Basoda police station house officer (SHO) Kunwar Singh Mukati said that the police were constantly receiving complaints regarding back-to-back thefts at several localities of the city during the night hours.

He added that patrolling was increased across the town, following which the cops emerged successful in nabbing two persons, identified as Rahul Thakur (23) and Govind Sadhya (28).

The police questioned the duo strictly, who then confessed to breaking in at nine houses of the town and making off with valuables such as gold ornaments, rings, silver and gold utensils, bangles, silver coins, LED television sets etc.

The cops seized all the said valuables worth a total of Rs 3 lakh from the possession of the accused duo. Both of them have been jailed earlier too for committing similar crimes. They were sent to jail after being identified, SHO Mukati said.

Read Also Indore: SCPC Appeals For CSR Funds For Poor Kids