MP: Two duped of Rs 8 lakh in name of work from home in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A cyber fraud has duped a man of Rs 8 lakh in the name of giving the person an opportunity to earn money working from home.

The fraud made the offer to earn money through a telegram ID. When the person fell into the cheat’s trap, the thug game the man some assignments and began to send money to his account.

The cheat then told the man to transfer Rs 8 lakh in the name of premium. The trickster neither gave money nor returned the original amount.

When the man reached the office of the swindler in Mumbai, he came to know that the company did not give him any such assignment.

He then lodged a complaint at the crime branch. According to the police a resident of Bahodapur 31-year-old Shrey Sehgal had a telegram ID.

The man received a message on March 22 from Lakshmi Anil who identified himself as recruiter of employees for other companies.

Lakshmi Anil told Shrey to work from home. The assignment he got was to work for increasing film rating. When Shrey completed the work, a sum of Rs 1,273 was transferred from his account

Afterwards, a sum of Rs 10,000 was again shifted from his account. In this way, amount of money Shrey was asked to deposit increased. He was told to deposit the money in the accounts of Mahakali Textiles.

After completing the third task, Shrey was asked to pay Rs 12,300. Similarly, he was asked to pay Rs 30,000 for the fifth task and he paid the amount.

When Shrey’s rating reached grade 12th he was asked to deposit Rs 39,350 which he transfer through his phone.

After Shrey got grade 20, he was given premium ticket of Rs 1, 06, 241. He borrowed the money from a friend Shailesh Jain, resident of Nayee Sadak. He was given five premium tickets.

In this way, Shrey and his friend Shailesh were duped of Rs 8, 29, 065. Shailesh has lost Rs 5, 77, 225 and Shrey Rs 2, 51, 830.

Shrey told the police when both of them reached the office of the Mahakali Textiles in Mumbai, the officials said they did not deal in ratings, and they may have fallen into the trap of some cheats.