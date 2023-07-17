 MP: Two Drown While Crossing Flooded Bridge In Jabalpur, Search Operation Launched
According to sources, the bridge was already flooded still the men took risk and drove through the same.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
MP: Two Drown While Crossing Flooded Bridge In Jabalpur, Search On | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, while passing through a bridge in a tractor trolley, swept away by strong waves in Gaur river on Monday around 4 o’clock.

The missing persons are identified as Raja Chaudhary and Saurabh Chaudhary, hailing from Paratla under Barela police station jurisdiction.

The incident pertains to Salaiya village of Jabalpur district. Home guard and SDRF team is searching for both the missing persons.

Further details are awaited.

article-image
