MP: Two Drown While Crossing Flooded Bridge In Jabalpur, Search Operation Launched

MP: Two Drown While Crossing Flooded Bridge In Jabalpur, Search On | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, while passing through a bridge in a tractor trolley, swept away by strong waves in Gaur river on Monday around 4 o’clock.

The missing persons are identified as Raja Chaudhary and Saurabh Chaudhary, hailing from Paratla under Barela police station jurisdiction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to sources, the bridge was already flooded still the men took risk and drove through the same.

The incident pertains to Salaiya village of Jabalpur district. Home guard and SDRF team is searching for both the missing persons.

Further details are awaited.