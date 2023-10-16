MP: Two Criminals Apprehended In Lalitpur

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): An operation is underway to apprehend criminals, fugitives and those involved in various offences in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district. Under the operation, the police have apprehended two criminals on Sunday. The operation is led by Superintendent of Police (SP) M.M. Mushtaq and coordinated by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Kumar along with Field Officer Talbehat Kuldeep Kumar. Under the guidance of these officers, a campaign to combat and apprehend offenders, including absconders and wanted criminals, was initiated in the region. The Talbehat Police Station, in particular, acted on specific information from a confidential informant.

The police have apprehended Brijesh Yadav and Bharti Yadav near Moda on the Jhansi Highway. The charges against the apprehended suspects, under case number 359/23, includes sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 434 (mischief resulting in damage), and 327 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Both criminals first created a dispute regarding land measurement where they damaged the farmland and then they also demanded compensation of Rs 5,000. Additionally, the suspects are also accused of physically assaulting and issuing threats of lethal violence using sticks and rods. The officials involved in the operation include Vinod Kumar Mishra, Sushil Kumar Avanish Kumar, Luvlesh Kumar and Astha Uttam.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)