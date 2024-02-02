MP: Two Booked On Charges Of Abducting, Gang-raping Minor In Gwalior, 1 Held | PTI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police booked two persons on the charges of allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl and trying to gang rape her in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said on Friday.

Of these two accused, the police have arrested one and efforts are on to nab the other. The alleged incident occurred on January 29 under the jurisdiction of Dabra police station when the victim was going to attend her coaching classes, the officer added.

According to the police, the accused also threw her from a bridge as a result of which she sustained severe injuries. She is out of danger and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district.

"We received information about the incident from the private hospital. A team of women officers reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the minor victim. She told the police that she was on her way to attend her coaching classes when two persons dragged her on a bike and tried to rape her. They then pushed her from a bridge because of which she sustained severe injuries. She is currently under treatment," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Niranjan Sharma said.

1 accused arrested

Based on the minor's statement, the police registered a case under IPC sections 323, 363, 366A, 376D and 506 and sections 5 and 6 of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. One accused has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the other, ASP Sharma said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.