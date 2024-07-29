 MP: Two Arrested With Large Haul Of Fake Currency Notes, Printers & More Material In Gwalior
Police also recovered printers, color ink, and other materials used to produce the fake notes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested by Gwalior police along with a large quantity of fake currency, including notes in denominations of ₹50 to ₹500, seized by the Crime Branch in Gwalior on Monday.

The incident is of Gwalior's Janakganj area. The counterfeit operation, run by two men from Bhind, was shut down during the raid. Police also recovered printers, color ink, and other materials used to produce the fake notes.

The Crime Branch acted on a tip-off about the suspects manufacturing and distributing fake currency in the Jagruti Nagar area. The arrested men, Ansar Ali and Ashok Mahour, were found with fake notes of various denominations.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed they had previously sent ₹200,000 worth of fake notes to Ashoknagar and were preparing over ₹200,000 worth of notes for Guna district. The Crime Branch is investigating their previous counterfeit activities to track the full extent of their operation.

