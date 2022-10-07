e-Paper Get App
MP: Two Army personnel killed, one injured in tank barrel burst

"The commander and the gunner, unfortunately, succumbed to burn injuries. The driver is out of danger and under treatment," the official said.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Indian Army personnel were killed and another sustained injuries during a field firing exercise involving a tank in Madhya Pradesh's Babina, officials said on Friday.

The two Army personnel were hit when the barrel of the T-90 tank burst, they said.

"During the annual firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 6, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to military hospital in Babina," said an official.

"The commander and the gunner unfortunately succumbed to burn injuries. The driver is out of danger and under treatment," the official said.

The Army has ordered an investigation into the incident.

article-image

