MP: Truck Driver Shot Dead After He Refuses To Give Illegal Toll Collection; Relatives Stage Protest, Causing Traffic Jam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man lost his life after being shot by truck drivers, as he during a heated altercation arising from allegations of illegal toll collection from sand trucks. Devastated by the loss, staged a protest by placing his body in the middle of the highway, demanding justice for the deceased.

According to reports, the confrontation began when a man named Ramu demanded money from the sand trucks passing through the area. However, when the deceased named Lav Tomar and his brother Shivam questioned Ramu, about why should they give money, a heated argument started.

Suddenly, more men armed with sticks and weapons joined the fray, leading to a violent clash.

The incident escalated among Tomar's relatives, who placed his body on the roadway in protest, leading to a traffic jam. They also demanded the removal of the local police officer in charge. In response, a team of police personnel was dispatched to the scene, to maintain order.

Tomar's grieving relatives staged a protest, expressing their anger and demanding justice for the deceased. The incident underscores the simmering tensions surrounding illegal toll collection practices, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement measures to prevent such confrontations in the future.