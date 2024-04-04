 MP: Truck Driver Shot Dead After He Refuses To Give Illegal Toll Collection; Relatives Stage Protest, Causing Traffic Jam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Truck Driver Shot Dead After He Refuses To Give Illegal Toll Collection; Relatives Stage Protest, Causing Traffic Jam

MP: Truck Driver Shot Dead After He Refuses To Give Illegal Toll Collection; Relatives Stage Protest, Causing Traffic Jam

Devastated by the loss, staged a protest by placing his body in the middle of the highway, demanding justice for the deceased.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man lost his life after being shot by truck drivers, as he during a heated altercation arising from allegations of illegal toll collection from sand trucks. Devastated by the loss, staged a protest by placing his body in the middle of the highway, demanding justice for the deceased.

Read Also
Bhopal: SIT Expands To Four States To Nab Accused Ex-Officers In ₹19 Crore In RGPV 'Scam'
article-image

According to reports, the confrontation began when a man named Ramu demanded money from the sand trucks passing through the area. However, when the deceased named Lav Tomar and his brother Shivam questioned Ramu, about why should they give money, a heated argument started.

Suddenly, more men armed with sticks and weapons joined the fray, leading to a violent clash.

Read Also
Indore: Jilted Lover Shoots Girl & Her Cousin On Busy Khandwa Road In Broad Day Light, Then Kills...
article-image

The incident escalated among Tomar's relatives, who placed his body on the roadway in protest, leading to a traffic jam. They also demanded the removal of the local police officer in charge. In response, a team of police personnel was dispatched to the scene, to maintain order.

Tomar's grieving relatives staged a protest, expressing their anger and demanding justice for the deceased. The incident underscores the simmering tensions surrounding illegal toll collection practices, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement measures to prevent such confrontations in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Launch BJP's Lok Sabha Poll Campaign In MP Through Roadshow On Apr 7

PM Modi To Launch BJP's Lok Sabha Poll Campaign In MP Through Roadshow On Apr 7

MP: BJP Candidate Rahul Lodhi Files Nomination From Damoh; CM Mohan Yadav Holds Roadshow In Support

MP: BJP Candidate Rahul Lodhi Files Nomination From Damoh; CM Mohan Yadav Holds Roadshow In Support

Bhopal Power Cut April 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indralok, Prakash Nagar & More; Check Full...

Bhopal Power Cut April 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indralok, Prakash Nagar & More; Check Full...

MP: Truck Driver Shot Dead After He Refuses To Give Illegal Toll Collection; Relatives Stage...

MP: Truck Driver Shot Dead After He Refuses To Give Illegal Toll Collection; Relatives Stage...

MP Shocker: Fed Up Of Child’s Cries, Woman Murders Her 8-Year-Old Daughter, Dumps Her Body In...

MP Shocker: Fed Up Of Child’s Cries, Woman Murders Her 8-Year-Old Daughter, Dumps Her Body In...