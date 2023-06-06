 MP: Troubled By Land Mafias, Woman Attempts Suicide During Public Hearing In Gwalior
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Troubled by land mafias, a woman tried to hang herself during a public hearing at the collectorate in Gwalior on Tuesday. The woman alleged that despite several complaints, no action was taken against the accused.

During the hearing, when she reached the collectorate's auditorium, she tried to strangle herself with her dupatta. The officials of the administration saved her and immediately rushed the woman to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Notably, there was a public hearing in the Collectorate. Meanwhile, the woman had reached the collectorate with her complaint. As soon as this victim woman reached inside the auditorium, she made a noose around her neck with her dupatta and started strangulating with her own hands. The officers present were shocked. Immediately tried to pull the dupatta from her neck, but the woman kept on screaming. After a lot of effort, the officers pulled the dupatta from the neck of the woman and then sent her to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The victim woman has repeatedly appealed to the authorities to get her land free from bullies.

When this woman tried to commit self-immolation during the public hearing, junior officials were present in the collectorate.

Gwalior Collector Akshay Kumar was not present in the public hearing because of the wedding of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's daughter and the district administration and police administration are engaged in this.

