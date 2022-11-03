MP: Tree felling on rise in Sehore

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Tree felling by colonisers in Sehore district is on the rise, alleged local residents on Wednesday. The expressed dismay over the fact that the officials concerned were tight-lipped, which had affected city’s greenery adversely.

Talking to the media, the locals of Sehore stated that several construction works have been initiated in the village areas. However, several trees were axed for which no permission was sought from revenue department and Sehore municipality.

When sub-divisional magistrate Aman Mishra was contacted, he said areas where tree chopping took place fell under Sehore municipality.

Chief municipal officer Yogendra Patel stated that strict action would be taken against offenders.