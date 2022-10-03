MP: Train mows down three men walking on railway track

e-Paper Get App
The incident occurred on Sunday evening on the railway track between Nariaoli and Sagar railway stations, said Motinagar police station in charge Gaurav Tiwari.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
File Photo
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three men walking on railway tracks were killed when they were hit by a moving train in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, police said on Monday.

Prima facie, the three men were walking on the railway tracks when they were hit by Hirakund Express coming towards Sagar, he said.

Prima facie, the three men were walking on the railway tracks when they were hit by Hirakund Express coming towards Sagar, he said.

They are identified as Dharmendra Yadav (26), Sanju Ghoshi (30) and Rajkumar Yadav (28), he said.

Police registered a case and further investigation is underway.



