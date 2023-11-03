MP: Traffic Awareness Month 2023 Set In Motion In Lalitpur

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic awareness month 2023 was set in motion in Lalitpur on Wednesday.

DM Akshay Tripathi, as well as Superintendent of police (SP) of the town, Mohammad Mushtaq were present on the inaugural ceremony of the event. The administrative duo flagged a rally on the occasion. The participants of the rally passed through all the prominent localities of the town and spread awareness regarding traffic norms, such as wearing of seats belts, helmets, preventing over-speeding, not jumping the red signals, and not using cell phones or other devices during driving.

The officials of the regional transport office (RTO) were also present at the event. It is noteworthy that the event will be observed till November 30 in the town.