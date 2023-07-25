MP: Traders Give Memo, Want Mandi, Other Tax Benefits | PTI

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): The office-bearers of the district Udyog Vyapar Mandal and Galla Vyapar Mandal submitted a memorandum to the additional district magistrate on Monday.

The memorandum was addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath and to the commissioner of agriculture. According to the memorandum, the state government introduced a food processing policy in June this year. To implement it, the government issued an order on February 2, 2023.

In the order, it was written that there will be an exemption of Mandi tax and other taxes on the items brought from outside for food processing, the memorandum said.

In the order, it was also mentioned that the processed items directly sold by the farmers would be exempted from the Mandi tax and other taxes, the memorandum said.

Nevertheless, the order was not properly carried out, so it is impacting their business, the traders said. The traders demanded the government to issue a fresh order so that they may get the tax benefits.

Once the taxes are exempted, the food processing department would fill in the coffers of the state running in loss. They demanded the government to issue an order so that they may get direct benefits of tax exemption, so that grain traders do not suffer.