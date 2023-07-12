MP: Traders Angry After Burgling Of Six Shops In Main Market In Pipariya

Representative Image

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment is brewing among traders in Pipariya town because of rising incidents of theft. Nevertheless, their anger intensified after six shops were burgled in the main market under Mangalwara police station late Saturday night.

Such a large number of shops were burgled for the first time in the town. According to reports, a band of thieves broke open the shutter of a shop in Abdullah Market, belonging to a local BJP leader, and made off with goods worth thousands of rupees.

Similarly, the thieves struck at another shop belonging to Sohan Mehta and escaped with goods worth Rs 5,000. The thieves also targeted another shop owned by Venkat Lal Soni and stole Rs 1,500 from there. On the other hand, a sum of Rs 27,000 and clothes were stolen from Big B Collection that deals in garments.

Thieves have been identified with the help of CCTV cameras. In the CCTV footage the thieves, seen wearing gloves, were four in number. According to the CCTV footage, the burglars, after stealing cash and valuables from the clothes shop in Shah Market, were seen going towards the railway station.

The police gave several CCTV footages to the residents, so that they might identify the burglars. (box) Thieves active in Pachmarhi The thieves are active in the areas on Pachmarhi road. Several incidents of theft were reported from the station road area in the city.

The thieves escaped with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees from the house of Sachin, a resident of the area. Apart from that, thieves struck at Shubham Collections and made away with cash and valuables worth Rs 1.30 lakh.

