e-Paper Get App

MP Tourism Board’s Raksha Bandhan campaign concludes

‘Sankalp Surakshit Paryatan Ka’ was about ensuring safety of tourists

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 11:14 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-day campaign ‘Sankalp Surakshit Parytan ka,’ concluded with local participation on Thursday. The MP Tourism Board launched the drive on August 10 on Raksha Bandhan to create community awareness and sensitivity. Principal Secretary Tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that the event was held in all 52 districts to create awareness about safe tourism among tourists through various activities. They included security pledges, Kajaliya/Bhujariya festival; Sawan swings, tying of safety threads to tourists in MPT hotels and tourist places, security pledges / Safety threads to tourists through auto taxi drivers, awareness campaigns on social media, radio campaigns and safety talk etc.

The project, run by the Nirbhaya Fund of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, has been provided technical support by the UN Woman. Under the 15-day campaign, DATCC (District Archaeology, Tourism and Culture Council), Police Department, Forest Department besides Auto Rickshaw Union, Guide Union, Hotel Associations and various tourism entrepreneurs, communities and project partner organisations of the state participated in it.

Read Also
Bhopal: Applications invited for Environmental Management PG Course
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMP Tourism Board’s Raksha Bandhan campaign concludes

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai police nabs man for cheating people under Geeta Friendship Club

Mumbai police nabs man for cheating people under Geeta Friendship Club

Mosquito breeding spots: Notices to 8,437 residents, over Rs 9L collected in fines

Mosquito breeding spots: Notices to 8,437 residents, over Rs 9L collected in fines

CM Eknath Shinde slams Thackerays for terming him CM on contract

CM Eknath Shinde slams Thackerays for terming him CM on contract

Mumbai: 4-day fest to showcase importance of creeks, coastal ecosystem

Mumbai: 4-day fest to showcase importance of creeks, coastal ecosystem

Mumbai: Taxi-auto unions threaten strike, reiterate fare hike demand

Mumbai: Taxi-auto unions threaten strike, reiterate fare hike demand