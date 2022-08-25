MP Tourism Board’s Raksha Bandhan campaign concludes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-day campaign ‘Sankalp Surakshit Parytan ka,’ concluded with local participation on Thursday. The MP Tourism Board launched the drive on August 10 on Raksha Bandhan to create community awareness and sensitivity. Principal Secretary Tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that the event was held in all 52 districts to create awareness about safe tourism among tourists through various activities. They included security pledges, Kajaliya/Bhujariya festival; Sawan swings, tying of safety threads to tourists in MPT hotels and tourist places, security pledges / Safety threads to tourists through auto taxi drivers, awareness campaigns on social media, radio campaigns and safety talk etc.

The project, run by the Nirbhaya Fund of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, has been provided technical support by the UN Woman. Under the 15-day campaign, DATCC (District Archaeology, Tourism and Culture Council), Police Department, Forest Department besides Auto Rickshaw Union, Guide Union, Hotel Associations and various tourism entrepreneurs, communities and project partner organisations of the state participated in it.

