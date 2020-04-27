MP to seek Centre’s financial help over developmental issues

The committee for Economic Reformation submitted its first recommendation on Monday. The chief minister took the meeting through the video conferencing with the members.

The members suggested that the state government shall reduce its expenditure and also approach the Government of India to get the package.

The economist Rothin Roy asked to state the agriculture, animal husbandry and construction related activities in the state.

He estimated that the state may need the grant of Rs 1 lakh crore from the Government of India. He also pointed out that the state revenue may get the deficit of 25 to 30 percent.

The economist Sumit Bose suggested that the works related to the Corporate Social Responsibility are needed to improve the economy. If the GoI does no provides the package then the state government will have have to take the amount from the market.

He emphasised on the need of PM Garib Kalyan Yojna Package for the improvement of the state economy. The other economist AP Shrivastava suggested to provide employment to the urban labours. The small businessmen will need the grant from the government. He estimated the revenue loss of around Rs 26,000 crore to the state.

Whereas the state government was trying to put more money in to the accounts of the beneficiaries of various government run schemes, to help the society.

The government had paid the advance pension of two months to 46 lakh beneficiaries, Rs 1,000 into the account of 8.50 lakh labours and have also given the insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to the Covid-19 warriors.

The state government has started the work of MGNREGA and from Sunday and employment to 5 lakh people had been given under the scheme.