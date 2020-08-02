MP to see rise in corona cases this month: State Health department

Madhya Pradesh is set to see further rise in number of corona cases this month.

The state has already seen an exceptional increase in corona cases in July. Additional chief secretary Mohammed Suleman made the above statements at a press conference on Sunday.

In the state, the figure of corona positive cases had lessened in June, but because of unlocking in July, it escalated.

The prediction about the rise in positive cases this month is based on a study made by AIIMS on the number of patients likely to visit there in 15 days. But it is not known when the number of patients will reach its peak, Suleman said.

Out of all the beds allocated for corona patients in the state, only 22% have been occupied. Against this, 60% of beds have been filled in state capital, he said.

He said in Bhopal where the number of deaths was10% in April has now declined to 2.7%. Nonetheless, the rate is still 2.18% higher than national average, he said.