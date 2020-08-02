MP to see rise in corona cases this month: State Health department

Madhya Pradesh is set to see further rise in number of corona cases this month.
The state has already seen an exceptional increase in corona cases in July. Additional chief secretary Mohammed Suleman made the above statements at a press conference on Sunday.
In the state, the figure of corona positive cases had lessened in June, but because of unlocking in July, it escalated.
The prediction about the rise in positive cases this month is based on a study made by AIIMS on the number of patients likely to visit there in 15 days. But it is not known when the number of patients will reach its peak, Suleman said.
Out of all the beds allocated for corona patients in the state, only 22% have been occupied. Against this, 60% of beds have been filled in state capital, he said.
He said in Bhopal where the number of deaths was10% in April has now declined to 2.7%. Nonetheless, the rate is still 2.18% higher than national average, he said.
The number of tests being conducted in MP is fewer compared to other states, Suleman said. The tests are being conducted on the basis of the number of infected, suspected cases. So, the number of tests has been fewer in some places, he said.
Holding of social and political events during the unlocking led to the rise in cases, he said.
17 districts have no ICU
Mohammed Suleman said state government has improved health facilities because of the corona pandemic. Seventeen districts have no ICU, but it will be set up in each district by month-end, he said.
Corona may infect anyone after 60 days
AIIMS Bhopal director Sarman Singh said a person infected by the virus may contract it again after 60 days. But the virus weakens after 60 days.
The anti-corona vaccine will be available in the country by year-end, and that the research on the vaccine and its trial may complete by the end of this month, he said.
The vaccine will take time to reach each person in the country, he added.
