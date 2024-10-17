MP To Play Important Role In Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections have been declared after the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir polls. The leaders from MP will play an important role in the elections in these two states. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will campaign for the party candidates in both states. The BJP and the Congress have put their leaders on duty in these states.

Among them is the Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar who has been told to campaign for the Congress candidates in Vidarbha region. Former chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi discussed the issue of coordination with other parties in Maharashtra. Nath, too, will remain active in Maharashtra.

More leaders from the MP Congress are being put on duty in Vidarbha. The BJP and the Congress are deploying their leaders in those areas of Maharashtra which are adjacent to Madhya Pradesh. Among the ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Vishvas Sarang, former minister Narottam Mishra, organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma and MP Faggan Singh Kulaste have already been told to work in Vidarbha.

Now, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, former minister Arvind Bhadoria and other leaders of the ruling dispensation are being deployed in Maharashtra. As Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the BJP’s election in-charge in Jharkhand, many leaders of the party from MP will be seen there during the assembly election. Former minister Lal Singh Arya has been told to work in 41 seats in Jharkhand. Likewise, MPCC has prepared a list of 100 leaders and sent it to Delhi. Some of them will be deployed in Maharashtra and some in Jharkhand.