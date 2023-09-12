MP To Have An Investment Of ₹2 Lakh Crore In Bina, ₹50K Crore In Bina Refinery Alone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is going to have an investment of about Rs 2 lakh crore in Bina including an investment of Rs 50 thousand crore in Bina Refinery alone. This will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for about three lakh people. This is for the first time such a huge investment is coming up at one place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting on September 14 to launch the investment ventures.

The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed preparations in view of the PM's visit here. He said that the Petrochemicals Complex of Bina Refinery will change the scenario of Sagar along with Guna, Vidisha and Ashok Nagar and nearby districts.

Drinking water and necessary arrangements should be made

Chouhan directed that all preparations should be finalised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Drinking water and necessary arrangements should be made at the venue including convenient seating arrangements for the citizens. Cleanliness and beautification work should also be done at the venue premises including Bina city.

Chouhan sought details of preparations being made for the arrival of Prime Minister Modi and gave necessary instructions to the Commissioner and Collector Sagar.

The Chief Minister said that the arrival of Prime Minister Shri Modi for the foundation laying ceremony of the Petrochemicals Complex project of the refinery at Bina in Sagar district is an important event. This will be a historic day for Madhya Pradesh from investment point of view.

The Cooperatives Minister and Minister in-charge of Sagar district, Arvind Bhadauria, senior officials were present. The Chief Secretary joined the meeting virtually.