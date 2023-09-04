MP Tip-Off: PM Likely To Visit Sagar's Bina On September 14 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive Bina of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on September 14. The purpose behind Modi's visit is to perform Bhumi Poojan for the new unit of BPCL.

Its being said that new unit will be constructed at the cost of around Rs 50,000 crore. BJP sources also said that the another visit of PM is on anvil to Omkareshwar and dates in this regard are yet to be decided.

Poll-Bound MP Witnessed Footfalls Of Ministers And Officials Recently

On Monday, the state welcomed Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Neemuch district. The minister was here to flag off BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra and address a public meeting.

Also, On Saturday, many senior officials from Defence and RBI paid a visit at Madhya Pradesh’s famous Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Ujjain district and offered their prayers.

