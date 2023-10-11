MP: Tikamgarh Girl Stuck In Israel-Hamas War, Father Requests PM Modi For Safe Return |

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A girl from Tikamgarh district is stranded in Israel amid the brutal war against Hamas which began on October 7. The girl’s father has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her safe return.

According to a NaiDunia report, Rajendra Sirauthiya, resident of Shivdham Kundeshwar, said that his daughter Swati had gone to Israel in November 2019 to pursue M.Sc in Agriculture. Her degree is to be completed in October this year.

Swati had a visa to return to India on October 30, but suddenly a war broke out between Israel and Hamas due to which she is stuck in Israel.

'Spending most time in bunker'

Rajendra said that he last spoke to Swati over the phone on Tuesday, in which she said that as soon as there is a bombing or any other threat, the hostel sounds an alarm one and a half minutes in advance. In such a situation, everyone goes to the bunker. Most of the time has to be spent in the bunker.

According to Swati, many Indian students are stranded there. Swati last came home in October 2022.

