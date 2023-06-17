MP: Tiger Kishan Dies In Territorial Fight In Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, Leaves Behind Radha & Cubs

Â©Theo Allofs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The king of Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, Kishan (N-1), died on Saturday evening after getting serious wounds in a furious fight with an outsider tiger (N-2) on Monday. Kishan is the first tiger of Nauredehi Sanctury.

Other than Kishan, Radha (N-1) and their cubs live at the sanctuary. However, tiger N-3 entered the jugles of Nauradehi while wandering who fought with Kishan and injured area near his eyes and jaw. Kishan also had a paw print on his face which proved that he had a fight with another tiger as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

To treat Kishan, doctors from Panna Tiger Reserve arrived to sanctuary on Wednesday. Nuradehi team found Kishan dead while patrolling in the jungle on Saturday evening.

Kishan’s body has been sent for post-mortem

As soon as informed about Kishan’s death, Nauraehi officials reached the spot along with doctors. They decided to send the body for post-mortem to know the actual reason behind Kishan’s death.

Also, tiger N-3 is still wandering within the woods and hasn’t come to foe yet.

Kishan was Nauradehi’s first tiger

Kishan and Radha were shifted to Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in 2018. According to the department, 14 tigers in total are left in the sanctuary after Kishan’s death. Kishan was 11 years old was Radha is 9 years old. Radha gave birth to cubs twice, first in 2018 and second time in 2021.

