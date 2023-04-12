MP: Tiger cub found abandoned near pond in Pench

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger cub was found abandoned near a pond located near Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni district on Tuesday morning. The forest officials are trying to unite the cub with its mother (tigress) but have not succeeded so far.

Pench Tiger Reserve Field Director Rajnish Singh told Free Press that forest team had found an abandoned tiger cub on Tuesday morning, which got separated from the tigress due to unknown reasons.

The cub has been caged and the cage has been placed at the place where there is probability of tigress’s arrival. The cage gate has been attached with the rope which is controlled by the forest employees. When the tigress will come, the forest employees, sitting far away in a vehicle, will open the cage gate.

Sources added that cub was initially located by villagers near pond in Sakhadehi village. When the forest officials received information, they rushed to the spot. No other signs suggesting presence of any other big cat were found there. Keeping in view the possibility that tigress may come at night to take away the cub, adequate security arrangements were made at the spot and villagers were told to avoid going near the pond area.

When the tigress did not arrive till morning, decision was taken to rescue the cub with the help of net.