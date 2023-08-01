 MP: Tiger Carcass Found In Kanha Reserve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Tiger Carcass Found In Kanha Reserve

MP: Tiger Carcass Found In Kanha Reserve

A patrolling team spotted the dead tiger, aged around 18-24 months, in Khamodidadar beat on Monday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): The decomposed carcass of a tiger has been found in Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official said on Tuesday.

A patrolling team spotted the dead tiger, aged around 18-24 months, in Khamodidadar beat on Monday, KTR field director S K Singh said.

Inspection of the spot suggested that the carcass was eight to ten days old, he said, adding that it was partially eaten by scavengers.

Read Also
Anju Who Married Pakistani Friend Calls Her Husband In India, Says 'Will Take Children To Pakistan'
article-image

Cause Of Death Yet To Be Ascertained

Bones found around the spot were collected and KTR's veterinarians conducted autopsy, Singh said, adding that the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

Following the autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines and the viscera would be sent to a laboratory for examination, he said.

As per the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2022, Madhya Pradesh, which has six tiger reserves, is home to 785 tigers, the highest in the country.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police Arrests Revenue Department Clerk Accepting Bribe ₹20,000 In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Man Gives Triple Talaq To Wife, Family Evicts His 3 Children From House

MP Man Gives Triple Talaq To Wife, Family Evicts His 3 Children From House

MP: Tiger Carcass Found In Kanha Reserve

MP: Tiger Carcass Found In Kanha Reserve

MP: From Aadhaar, PAN To Family Card, This 5-Month-Old Jabalpur Girl Has All Identity Proofs, Sets A...

MP: From Aadhaar, PAN To Family Card, This 5-Month-Old Jabalpur Girl Has All Identity Proofs, Sets A...

MP Cyclist Travelling Solo Across Country Meets Northern Army Commander In J-K's Udhampur

MP Cyclist Travelling Solo Across Country Meets Northern Army Commander In J-K's Udhampur

MP: Miscreants Attack Police Team In Chhatarpur Village; 2 Cops Injured

MP: Miscreants Attack Police Team In Chhatarpur Village; 2 Cops Injured