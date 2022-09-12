MP: Thunderstorm, lightning to be witnessed in 31 districts; heavy rain alert sounded for 13 district

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning in 31 districts and also warned of heavy rain in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

Warning of rain with lightning has been given for districts including Bhopal, Sehore, Riasen, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Indore, Dhar, Khargone, Barwani, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsingpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Guna and Sagar.

Similarly, yellow alerts for heavy rain have been issued for 13 districts - Chhindwara, Betul, Mandla, Seoni, Balaghat, Raisen, Vidisha, Sagar, Ujjain, Dewas, Khargone, Alirajpur and Jhabua.

According to the meteorological department, a well marked low-pressure area over west Central Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression and is over South Odisha and adjoining areas.

The depression is expected to move in the West Northwest direction across South Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Whenever any weather system moves over land, the moisture feed depletes leading to the generation of the weather system.

The depression will give moderate to heavy rains are also possible over Madhya Pradesh. The depression will gradually weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area thereafter into a low pressure over Madhya Pradesh. This is a slow-moving weather system. Therefore, rain activities will persist over many parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next 4 to 5 days.

Monsoon trough is now passing through Ahmedabad, Akola, centre of depression over South Odisha and then East Southeastwards to East Central Bay of Bengal. A cyclone circulation is over East Central Arabian Sea off South Maharashtra and Goa coast.