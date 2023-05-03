MP: Three minor girls complain to Silawat in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three minor girls have complained to in charge minister of the district Tulsiram Silawat that they are not getting financial aid under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

They told the minister who visited Gwalior on Monday that the official concerned scolded them and hurled abuses at them whenever they had demanded financial aid under the Act.

On hearing the complaints, Silawat asked the the collector of the district and the commissioner of Tribal Welfare Department to inquire into children’s complaint and take action against the official concerned.

According to reports, as soon as Silawat came out after holding with the officers of the district Panchayat, three children met him.

They also complained to the minister that the official concerned had misbehaved with the girls on many occasions.

The girls informed the minister that they had gone to the office of the Tribal Welfare Department seeking financial aid under the POCSO Act, but an employee working in the department misbehaved with them.

Silawat said that the children had given a written complaint against an employee of the Tribal Welfare Department and that strict action would be taken against the person concerned.

The minister further said that he had spoken to the district judge and the commissioner about the complaint and asked them to take action against the employee concerned.