MP: Three Held For Gang-Raping Woman In Anuppur

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Three men gang-raped a woman belonging to Shahdol in the city on the pretext of giving her lift, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that the accused trio has been arrested and has been produced in the court. Anuppur police station house officer (SHO) Amar Verma said that the survivor woman is a resident of Shahdol, who had arrived in Anuppur to see her ailing father on Friday. After paying a visit to her father, she arrived at the Anuppur bus stand and learnt that the bus to Shahdol had been cancelled.

She then called up her husband and asked him to pick her up. He agreed and was on his way to pick her up.

During this, a man approached the woman and told her that he was going towards Shahdol too. He even had a conversation with the woman’s husband and told him that he will drop her to Shahdol safely.

The woman embarked on her journey to Shahdol along with the man on bike. On the way, the man steered towards aware-house, where two of his accomplices were present from before. They then tried to muffle her screams and raped her by taking turns.

After committing the act, the trio fled from the spot and the woman’s husband arrived there after some time. The husband-wife duo then approached the Kotwali police station of Anuppur and lodged a complaint.

The police began probing the case and swooped down on all the accused, identified as Mohamamd Asif, Deepak Dubey and Bhajan Patel. They were produced in the court on Saturday.