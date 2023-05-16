MP: There is difference between what CM says and does; Nath

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Kamal Nath was on a one-day tour of Singrauli district on Tuesday. He was at Devwar in Sihawal constituency and listened to the problems the people of the district were facing. Nath said if the Congress came to power, he would solve the problems. Corruption is at its peak in the state, he said, adding that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan only makes announcements.

Chouhan is a ‘Ghoshna Veer’ who makes any kind of announcements without thinking, Nath said. According to him, Chouhan announces construction of a bridge at a place where there is no river. A road between Singrauli and Sidhi is under construction for more than 18 years. There is a difference between what Chouhan says and what he does, Nath said.

Since the election is nearing, Chouhan is remembering women’s empowerment and announced that he would give Rs 1000 a month to women, but he would not do that, Nath said. Nath said if the Congress came to power, women would be given Rs 1,500 a month.