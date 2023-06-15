 MP: That Water Tank In Web Show 'Panchayat' Stands Empty In Sehore Since 3 Years, Depriving Villagers Of Potable Water
MP: That Water Tank In Web Show 'Panchayat' Stands Empty In Sehore Since 3 Years, Depriving Villagers Of Potable Water

Thursday, June 15, 2023
Picture by Nai Dunia

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Let's take you back to much-loved web series--Panchayat! Now, do you remember the tall water tank where the hero meets the heroine for the first time! Yes exactly that!

That water tank--situated in Sehore's Mahodia village, is all empty and stands as a reminder of the ongoing struggle of the villagers.

With a population of 3,200 people, the village has been deprived of a regular water supply for years.

Despite the tank's construction three years ago, the absence of proper water pipelines has rendered it useless.

According to Nai Dunia, Many families rely on water tankers for their daily needs, while some women travel one kilometer to a neighboring village, carrying water pots on their heads. Although there are wells and borewells in the village, the water available is either contaminated or insufficient for consumption.

Kailash Malviya, a local farmer, highlights the pressing issue of water scarcity as the village's challenge. He highlights the dependence on neighboring villages and costly water tankers, which come at a steep price of five hundred rupees per tanker.

Such expenses significantly impact farmers who already toil hard to sustain their agricultural activities.

Indira Bai Rajmal Dhankar, female Sarpanch of Mahodia, shares information about the "Jal Jeevan Mission" initiative, which included the construction of two water tanks and the installation of a few pipeline connections.

However, the villagers have been deprived of a regular water supply for three years. Despite lodging complaints with the Public Health Engineering Department and the District Collector, no concrete solution has been implemented yet.

